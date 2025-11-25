DeVries leads No. 25 Indiana against Kansas State after 25-point performance

Kansas State Wildcats (5-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -9.5; over/under…

Kansas State Wildcats (5-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -9.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Indiana plays Kansas State after Tucker DeVries scored 25 points in Indiana’s 73-53 win over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Hoosiers are 4-0 on their home court. Indiana is 4-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Kansas State is 4-1 against opponents over .500.

Indiana averages 88.2 points, 8.7 more per game than the 79.5 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Indiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers.

PJ Haggerty is scoring 28.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 14.3 points and 2.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

