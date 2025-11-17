Devin Vanterpool scores 30 to lead Florida Atlantic over Coastal Georgia 92-63

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Devin Vanterpool’s 30 points led Florida Atlantic over Coastal Georgia 92-63 on Monday. Vanterpool also…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Devin Vanterpool’s 30 points led Florida Atlantic over Coastal Georgia 92-63 on Monday.

Vanterpool also had eight rebounds for the Owls (3-1). Isaiah Elohim scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds. Xander Pintelon added 13 points and seven boards.

Kycen Pruett led the Mariners with 13 points. Derrick Harris Jr. added 11 points and Isaiah Edden also had 11 points with four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.