Delaware State plays Old Dominion on 3-game road skid

The Associated Press

November 30, 2025, 9:20 AM

Delaware State Hornets (3-5) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-3)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State will look to break its three-game road losing streak when the Hornets play Old Dominion.

The Monarchs have gone 3-1 at home. Old Dominion is the Sun Belt leader with 14.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Simone Cunningham averaging 3.8.

The Hornets are 0-3 in road games. Delaware State allows 62.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Old Dominion’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Delaware State gives up. Delaware State has shot at a 38.1% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 32.4% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields is shooting 28.1% and averaging 11.0 points for the Monarchs. En’Dya Buford is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Mahogany Cottingham is shooting 32.1% and averaging 10.9 points for the Hornets. Amaya Scott is averaging 9.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

