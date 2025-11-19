Davidson Wildcats and the Miami Hurricanes meet

Miami Hurricanes (3-0) vs. Davidson Wildcats (4-1) Bay Lake, Orange; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays Miami (FL)…

Miami Hurricanes (3-0) vs. Davidson Wildcats (4-1)

Bay Lake, Orange; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays Miami (FL) in Bay Lake, Orange.

The Wildcats have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Davidson has a 4-1 record against teams over .500.

Miami (FL) finished 14-15 overall with a 10-1 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Hurricanes averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 10.5 on free throws and 18.6 from beyond the arc.

