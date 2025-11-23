Davidson takes on Utah State

Utah State Aggies (5-0) vs. Davidson Wildcats (5-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7.5;…

Utah State Aggies (5-0) vs. Davidson Wildcats (5-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays Utah State in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in non-conference play. Davidson is seventh in the A-10 scoring 78.8 points while shooting 50.6% from the field.

The Aggies have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Utah State leads the MWC scoring 20.6 fast break points per game.

Davidson makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.8 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Utah State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Davidson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Adam is shooting 61.8% and averaging 12.2 points for the Wildcats. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 10.0 points.

Michael Collins Jr. is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 17.2 points. Mason Falslev is averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

