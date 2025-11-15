Live Radio
Davidson faces Iona, seeks 4th straight win

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 4:45 AM

Iona Gaels (2-1) at Davidson Wildcats (3-1)

Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson is looking to keep its three-game win streak going when the Wildcats take on Iona.

Davidson went 19-14 overall last season while going 11-3 at home. The Wildcats gave up 57.7 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

Iona finished 11-21 overall with a 3-11 record on the road last season. The Gaels averaged 18.8 points off of turnovers, 7.6 second-chance points and bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

