Damari Wheeler-Thomas scores 24 to lead North Dakota State over Southern Illinois 92-85

The Associated Press

November 17, 2025, 11:54 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Damari Wheeler-Thomas had 24 points in North Dakota State’s 92-85 victory over Southern Illinois on Monday night.

Wheeler-Thomas shot 9 for 13, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bison (3-2). Markhi Strickland scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line and added four steals. Tay Smith had 15 points and finished 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

The Salukis (2-2) were led in scoring by Quel’Ron House, who finished with 23 points and three steals. Davion Sykes added 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Rolyns Aligbe had 12 points and seven rebounds.

North Dakota State took the lead for good with 2:59 remaining in the second half on a layup from Andy Stefonowicz to make it a 79-77 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

