Dak leads balanced offensive assault in 94-66 Colorado win over Alabama State

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Bangot Dak scored 16 points and Sebastian Rancik made all 10 of his foul shots and scored 14 points and Colorado beat Alabama State 94-66 on Monday night.

Reserves Isaiah Johnson, Alon Michaeli and Josiah Sanders each scored 10 for Colorado (4-0). The Buffaloes shot 54% (30 of 56) overcoming a 38%-shooting (6 of 16) effort from the 3-point line.

Colorado had 12 players score.

Asjon Anderson scored 15 points off the bench, Cameron Palesse had 13 and reserve Tyler Mason 11 for the Hornets (2-2).

Colorado built a 32-9 lead in the first 10 minutes and were never threatened.

It was the first meeting between the two teams.

