CSU Bakersfield visits Florida State after Jones’ 36-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-3) at Florida State Seminoles (4-1)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State faces CSU Bakersfield after Lajae Jones scored 36 points in Florida State’s 98-72 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Seminoles have gone 4-0 in home games. Florida State averages 94.0 points while outscoring opponents by 21.4 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 0-3 on the road. CSU Bakersfield gives up 75.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Florida State averages 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 7.6 more made shots than the 6.2 per game CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Seminoles. Robert McCray is averaging 15.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.1%.

Dailin Smith is shooting 38.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 16.3 points.

