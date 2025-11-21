Cooley and Pepperdine host SFA

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) at Pepperdine Waves (3-2) Malibu, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -1.5;…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) at Pepperdine Waves (3-2)

Malibu, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts SFA after Javon Cooley scored 23 points in Pepperdine’s 90-79 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Waves are 3-1 in home games. Pepperdine is fourth in the WCC with 17.8 assists per game led by Styles Phipps averaging 6.8.

The Lumberjacks are 1-1 on the road. SFA has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Pepperdine averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 4.6 per game SFA gives up. SFA averages 6.2 more points per game (85.6) than Pepperdine gives up to opponents (79.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooley is shooting 42.3% and averaging 14.8 points for the Waves. Danilo Dozic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Keon Thompson is averaging 20.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 18.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

