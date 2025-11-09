Colgate hosts New Hampshire after DeChent’s 28-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) at Colgate Raiders (2-0) Hamilton, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes…

New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) at Colgate Raiders (2-0)

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on Colgate after Eva DeChent scored 28 points in New Hampshire’s 69-57 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

Colgate finished 13-4 at home a season ago while going 23-10 overall. The Raiders averaged 7.5 steals, 1.7 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

New Hampshire finished 4-13 in America East play and 5-13 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

