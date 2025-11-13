Codio leads Seton Hall against San Francisco after 20-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) at San Francisco Dons (1-1)
San Francisco; Friday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits San Francisco after Jordana Codio scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 88-39 win over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.
San Francisco finished 15-16 overall a season ago while going 9-4 at home. The Dons averaged 65.2 points per game last season, 26.6 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 7.0 on fast breaks.
Seton Hall went 23-10 overall a season ago while going 8-2 on the road. The Pirates allowed opponents to score 58.9 points per game and shot 41.5% from the field last season.
