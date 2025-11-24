Clemson hosts UL Monroe following Jackson’s 25-point showing

UL Monroe Warhawks (5-1) at Clemson Tigers (4-2, 0-1 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL…

UL Monroe Warhawks (5-1) at Clemson Tigers (4-2, 0-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits Clemson after Jazmine Jackson scored 25 points in UL Monroe’s 62-47 victory against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Tigers are 2-1 on their home court. Clemson ranks fourth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 52.5 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Warhawks are 0-1 in road games. UL Monroe is fourth in the Sun Belt allowing 57.0 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

Clemson averages 65.5 points, 8.5 more per game than the 57.0 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Moore is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Rusne Augustinaite is averaging 12.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 47.1%.

J’Mani Ingram is averaging 10.5 points for the Warhawks. Marcavia Shavers is averaging nine points and 6.3 rebounds.

