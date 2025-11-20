Claerbaut leads Central Michigan against Northern Kentucky after 20-point showing

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-2) at Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas…

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-2) at Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan takes on Northern Kentucky after Nathan Claerbaut scored 20 points in Central Michigan’s 82-59 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

Central Michigan finished 14-17 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Chippewas averaged 7.4 steals, 2.9 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

Northern Kentucky went 17-16 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Norse shot 43.8% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.