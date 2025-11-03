Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Charlotte hosts Indiana State…

Charlotte hosts Indiana State to open season

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:45 AM

Indiana State Sycamores at Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Indiana State for the season opener.

Charlotte went 11-22 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The 49ers allowed opponents to score 74.5 points per game and shoot 48.2% from the field last season.

Indiana State finished 14-18 overall with a 4-9 record on the road a season ago. The Sycamores averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 33.8 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up