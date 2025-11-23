Canisius plays Binghamton, seeks 4th straight home win

Binghamton Bearcats (2-5) at Canisius Golden Griffins (3-3) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts Binghamton…

Binghamton Bearcats (2-5) at Canisius Golden Griffins (3-3)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts Binghamton aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Golden Griffins have gone 3-0 in home games. Canisius is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Bearcats have gone 0-3 away from home. Binghamton gives up 71.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

Canisius’ average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 63.6 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 70.8 Canisius allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahlil Singleton is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 8.8 points. Bryan Ndjonga is shooting 48.3% and averaging 12.8 points.

Ryan Richardson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Demetrius Lilley is averaging 17 points and 11.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

