Caden Lewis scores 19 to propel Villanova over Duquesne 87-77

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Acaden Lewis’ 19 points helped Villanova defeat Duquesne 87-77 on Saturday night.

Lewis also added six assists for the Wildcats (3-1). Bryce Lindsay scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Matthew Hodge shot 5 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Tarence Guinyard led the way for the Dukes (3-1) with 30 points, four assists and two steals. Jimmie Williams added 18 points.

Villanova took the lead with 4:49 left in the first half and did not trail again. Lindsay had 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 45-35 at the break. Villanova used a 13-0 run in the second half to build a 21-point lead.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

