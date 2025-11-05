Butler Bulldogs open season at home against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Butler Bulldogs Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -20.5; over/under is 155.5…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Butler Bulldogs

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -20.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler starts the season at home against Southern Indiana.

Butler went 15-20 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 8.5 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 17.2 bench points last season.

Southern Indiana went 10-20 overall last season while going 2-13 on the road. The Screaming Eagles averaged 11.4 assists per game on 25.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

