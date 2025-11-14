Burks’ 21, Pacheco’s 15 help UCF comeback against Texas A&M for 86-74 win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jordan Burks scored an efficient 21 points, Carmelo Pacheco added 15 points, and UCF defeated…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jordan Burks scored an efficient 21 points, Carmelo Pacheco added 15 points, and UCF defeated Texas A&M 86-74 on Friday night.

Burks was 7-for-11 from the field, and 5-for-7 from deep. He also grabbed four rebounds and had one block. Pacheco took all of his shots from beyond the arc, connecting on five of his six attempts.

Riley Kugel (12 points), Themus Fulks (11) and John Bol (11) also reached double figures for the Knights (3-1).

The game was tied 30-30 at the half, but the Aggies rushed out to a 14-point lead with 12:15 remaining in regulation. UCF slowly chipped away, tying the game at 65-65 with just under six minutes to go. A 21-9 run the rest of the way completed the comeback.

Marcus Hill led with 14 points for the Aggies (2-2), and Rashaun Agee added 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Knights won the first-ever matchup between the two programs last season, 64-61, against then-No. 13 Texas A&M on Nov. 4, 2024.

