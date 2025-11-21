Bucknell faces Hofstra on 3-game road slide

Bucknell Bison (1-3) at Hofstra Pride (1-2) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell will try to…

Bucknell Bison (1-3) at Hofstra Pride (1-2)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell will try to end its three-game road losing streak when the Bison take on Hofstra.

Hofstra finished 8-6 at home last season while going 14-16 overall. The Pride allowed opponents to score 62.1 points per game and shoot 38.3% from the field last season.

Bucknell went 17-14 overall with a 7-10 record on the road last season. The Bison averaged 12.1 points off of turnovers, 6.8 second-chance points and bench points last season.

