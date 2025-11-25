Bucknell Bison play the Buffalo Bulls

Buffalo Bulls (6-0) vs. Bucknell Bison (2-5) Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Bucknell meet…

Buffalo Bulls (6-0) vs. Bucknell Bison (2-5)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Bucknell meet at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Bison are 2-5 in non-conference play. Bucknell is ninth in the Patriot League scoring 65.1 points while shooting 39.7% from the field.

The Bulls are 6-0 in non-conference play. Buffalo scores 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Bucknell is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo averages 81.0 points per game, 3.9 more than the 77.1 Bucknell gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amon Dorries is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bison. Ruot Bijiek is averaging 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 36.7%.

Daniel Freitag is averaging 20.3 points for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 15.2 points.

