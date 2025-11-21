Live Radio
Brycen Blaine posts double-double as Charleston Southern tops East Carolina 77-65

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 10:23 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brycen Blaine helped lead Charleston Southern past East Carolina on Friday with 23 points and 12 rebounds off the bench in a 77-65 win.

Luke Williams scored 13 points and added six assists for the Buccaneers (4-3). Nate Brafford had nine points on 3-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

Giovanni Emejuru finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks to pace the Pirates (2-3). Joran Riley added 15 points and six rebounds while Tybo Bailey scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

