Bryant plays No. 3 UConn on 4-game road slide

Bryant Bulldogs (1-4) at UConn Huskies (4-1) Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -36.5; over/under is…

Bryant Bulldogs (1-4) at UConn Huskies (4-1)

Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -36.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits No. 3 UConn looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Huskies have gone 3-1 in home games. UConn has a 4-1 record against teams above .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 in road games. Bryant averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UConn’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 60.8 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 63.8 UConn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 61.9% from beyond the arc. Solomon Ball is shooting 41.8% and averaging 15.4 points.

Timofei Rudovskii is averaging 12.8 points for the Bulldogs. Quincy Allen is averaging 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.2 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.