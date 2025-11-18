Brown scores 27 points, Dawes adds double-double to help Utah beat Purdue Fort Wayne 85-77

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Terrence Brown made five 3-pointers and scored 27 points, Keanu Dawes added 10 points and…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Terrence Brown made five 3-pointers and scored 27 points, Keanu Dawes added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and undefeated Utah beat Purdue Fort Wayne 85-77 on Tuesday night.

Brown shot 7 of 14 from the floor and made all eight of his free-throw attempts to go with a season-best four steals. Don McHenry added 18 points and six assists for Utah (5-0). Seydou Traore chipped in with 17 points and four 3s.

The Utes shot 52% (29 of 56) overall and led by as many as 16 points early in the second half.

Corey Hadnot II scored 20 points to lead Purdue Fort Wayne (2-4). Mikale Stevenson and DeAndre Craig Jr. added 15 points apiece. Craig had seven of the Mastodons’ 13 assists.

Purdue Fort Wayne shot 38% in the first half and trailed 42-32, but shot 61% in the second half and got within six points four times inside the last 3:08.

Utah concludes its six-game homestand against Cal Poly on Thursday. The Utes then travel to Palm Desert, California to play Grand Canyon on Nov. 25.

Purdue Fort Wayne faces Saint Louis on the road on Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.