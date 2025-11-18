Brown leads Utah against Purdue Fort Wayne after 26-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-3) at Utah Utes (4-0) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-3) at Utah Utes (4-0)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -13.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Purdue Fort Wayne after Terrence Brown scored 26 points in Utah’s 85-79 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Utah finished 16-17 overall with a 15-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Utes averaged 75.5 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 32.7% from deep last season.

The Mastodons have gone 0-3 away from home. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 93.0 points and has outscored opponents by 14.8 points per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.