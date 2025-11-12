Boston University wins 90-77 against Brown

BOSTON (AP) — Michael McNair had 18 points in Boston University’s 90-77 win over Brown on Wednesday. McNair added five…

BOSTON (AP) — Michael McNair had 18 points in Boston University’s 90-77 win over Brown on Wednesday.

McNair added five rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Terriers (2-1). Sam Hughes scored 17 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Chance Gladden shot 5 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Bears (0-3) were led in scoring by Isaiah Langham, who finished with 18 points. Adrian Uchidiuno added 14 points and Luke Paragon had 11 points.

Boston University took the lead in the opening minute of the game and did not trail again. Hughes led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 48-31 at the break. Boston University pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half for an 18-point lead. Ben Defty led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

