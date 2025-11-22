Boston University Terriers and the Harvard Crimson meet in Uncasville, Connecticut

Harvard Crimson (4-2) vs. Boston University Terriers (2-3) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -4.5; over/under…

Harvard Crimson (4-2) vs. Boston University Terriers (2-3)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University squares off against Harvard in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Terriers are 2-3 in non-conference play. Boston University has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Crimson are 4-2 in non-conference play. Harvard is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Boston University is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Harvard allows to opponents. Harvard averages 72.7 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 74.6 Boston University allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael McNair is shooting 39.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Terriers. Sam Hughes is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers.

Chandler Pigge is averaging 16.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Crimson. Thomas Batties II is averaging 11.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

