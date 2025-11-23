Bloch scores 32 as Northern Colorado defeats CSU Fullerton 97-93

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zack Bloch’s 32 points led Northern Colorado over CSU Fullerton 97-93 at the Portland Invitational on…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zack Bloch’s 32 points led Northern Colorado over CSU Fullerton 97-93 at the Portland Invitational on Sunday.

Bloch shot 9 for 14 (7 for 12 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Bears (5-1). Brock Wisne scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Quinn Denker added 13 points.

The Titans (2-5) were led by Joshua Ward, who posted 31 points and two steals. Bryce Cofield added 27 points and seven rebounds for CSU Fullerton. Jefferson Monegro had 12 points.

Northern Colorado led 39-33 at halftime and never gave up the lead in the second half, although Fullerton scored 60 points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.