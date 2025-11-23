Blair Thompson scores 25 and Columbia downs Longwood 95-70

NEW YORK (AP) — Blair Thompson had 25 points in Columbia’s 95-70 win against Longwood on Sunday. Thompson also contributed…

Thompson also contributed six rebounds for the Lions (5-1). Kenny Noland added 24 points while shooting 8 for 14, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc to go with seven assists. Gerard O’Keefe finished with 12 points.

Redd Thompson led the way for the Lancers (3-3) with 13 points. Elijah Jones added 10 points for Longwood. Jacoi Hutchinson finished with 10 points and four assists.

