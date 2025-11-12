Bettiol leads UMass against Le Moyne after 23-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-2) at UMass Minutemen (1-1) Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays Le Moyne…

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-2) at UMass Minutemen (1-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays Le Moyne after Leonardo Bettiol scored 23 points in UMass’ 83-62 victory over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

UMass finished 12-20 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Minutemen gave up 75.0 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

Le Moyne finished 2-16 on the road and 9-23 overall a season ago. The Dolphins shot 45.8% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

