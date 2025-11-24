Bellarmine visits Gonzales and Citadel

Bellarmine Knights (1-4) at Citadel Bulldogs (2-3) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -1.5; over/under…

Bellarmine Knights (1-4) at Citadel Bulldogs (2-3)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts Bellarmine after Marcos Gonzales scored 20 points in Citadel’s 70-57 win over the North Greenville Crusaders.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in home games. Citadel is sixth in the SoCon with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Sola Adebisi averaging 2.2.

The Knights are 0-3 on the road. Bellarmine is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Citadel is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 51.8% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Citadel allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Moore is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bulldogs. Keynan Davis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Jack Karasinski is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Knights. Brian Waddell is averaging 15.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.