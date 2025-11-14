Bellarmine hosts Wofford in out-of-conference contest

Wofford Terriers (1-2) at Bellarmine Knights (1-2) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford faces Bellarmine for a…

Wofford Terriers (1-2) at Bellarmine Knights (1-2)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford faces Bellarmine for a non-conference matchup.

Bellarmine finished 5-26 overall last season while going 5-10 at home. The Knights averaged 14.2 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Wofford finished 8-8 on the road and 19-16 overall a season ago. The Terriers averaged 74.9 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

