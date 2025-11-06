College basketball preview: American, Navy and Howard basketball teams have plans to dance

American and Howard recently ended NCAA Tournament droughts, with the Eagles advancing last year for the first time since 2014 and the Bison ending a 31-year absence two seasons ago. Can they do it again?

It’s amazing what three wins in late February and/or early March can do for the mindset of 18- to 22-year-olds.

American and Howard recently ended NCAA Tournament droughts, with the Eagles advancing last year for the first time since 2014 and the Bison ending a 31-year absence two seasons ago.

Coach Kenneth Blakeney’s Bison proved that 2023 was not an aberration by repeating as MEAC Tournament champs in 2024, and that’s the task ahead for Duane Simpkins as he enters year three with AU.

As he’s provided a road map to the Big Dance, he has a receptive audience.

“The previous two years, year one in particular, it was, ‘You’ve got to show us coach,'” Simpkins said. “So from that standpoint, the guys have really bought in. And it’s been reinforced by our returning players.”

Returning to the roster this winter is Preseason Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year Greg Jones, who will be expected to help fill the void of the graduating Matt Rogers more than just on the floor.

“The biggest strides he’s made — and obviously outside of the passing and shooting and everything — he’s taken steps with his ball-handling,” Simpkins said. “But in addition to that, which is more important, is his voice, his leadership. He’s been phenomenal with his leadership.”

The coach likes the roster he’s assembled.

“A lot of talent, a lot of depth, a lot of length,” Simpkins said. “From an athletic and size standpoint, we’re much longer and more athletic than we were a year ago.”

American (22-13 last year, 13-5 in the Patriot League) has been picked to finish fourth in the conference this winter, with Navy (15-19, 10-8) the preseason favorite. Longtime coach Ed DeChellis may have retired, but new head coach Jon Perry has been with the program since 2013. And he gets a cupboard that’s far from bare: they return all five starters, including Preseason Player of the Year Austin Benigni (19 points, three rebounds, four assists per game as a junior).

Other teams to watch include perennial power Colgate, who’s advanced to four straight NCAA Tournaments before last March, as well as Boston University, who boasts a 7-foot-tall sophomore center from Germany in Ben Defty.

Howard (12-20 last year, 7-7 in the MEAC) has been picked second in the conference’s preseason poll behind last year’s champ Norfolk State. The Bison’s bid to three-peat last winter took a major hit when Bryce Harris was lost for the season to injury after playing only seven games. He returns with transfers Cam Gillus, who averaged 9 points per game at Lehigh last season, and Cedric Taylor III from Morehouse College.

The schedule has its usual nonconference challenges that included Monday’s 88-67 loss to Missouri at Burr Gymnasium. They visit Duke on Nov. 23.

