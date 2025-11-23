Amarri Monroe scores 25, Quinnipiac beats Pittsburgh 83-75 for school’s first victory over ACC team

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Amarri Monroe scored 25 points to lead Quinnipiac to an 83-75 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday in…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Amarri Monroe scored 25 points to lead Quinnipiac to an 83-75 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday in the Legends Classic, giving the Bobcats their first win over an Atlantic Coast Conference member.

Monroe buried his final six shots and finished 9 for 13 with four 3-pointers for the Bobcats (4-2), who entered 0-4 all time against the ACC. He made 3 of 4 free throws and added four steals.

Grant Randall added 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting for Quinnipiac. Keith McKnight had seven points and seven rebounds and fellow reserve Tai Turnage scored seven with seven assists.

Roman Siulepa led the Panthers (4-3) with 20 points and eight rebounds. Siulepa made 9 of 12 shots from the floor but only 2 of 8 at the foul line. Barry Dunning Jr. scored 17 but missed 8 of 11 from beyond the arc. Nojus Indrusaitis scored 14 off the bench and Cameron Corhen pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Monroe had 10 points, Randall scored nine and Quinnipiac shot 68% from the floor in powering its way to a 47-37 lead at halftime.

Dunning buried a 3-pointer, Siulepa scored six straight and Dunning capped a 14-4 run with a layup to pull the Panthers even at 51-all with 14:26 remaining. Jaden Zimmerman answered with a 3-pointer and the Bobcats led the rest of the way.

