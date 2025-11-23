Alston scores 26 as Middle Tennessee beats Murray State 90-87 at Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Torey Alston had 26 points and 16 rebounds to help Middle Tennessee beat Murray…

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Torey Alston had 26 points and 16 rebounds to help Middle Tennessee beat Murray State 90-87 on Sunday night at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Alec Oglesby scored 17 points and added five rebounds for the Blue Raiders (4-1). Chris Loofe shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Fredrick King finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Racers (4-2). Javon Jackson added 12 points for Murray State. Mathis Courbon had 12 points.

Loofe’s layup with 8:30 remaining in the second half gave Middle Tennessee the lead for good at 71-69.

