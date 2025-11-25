Almodovar’s 29 lead Southeast Missouri State past Cal Poly 84-68

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Luke Almodovar had a career-high 29 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 84-68 victory over Cal Poly…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Luke Almodovar had a career-high 29 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 84-68 victory over Cal Poly on Tuesday.

Almodovar had five rebounds for the Redhawks (2-4). Braxton Stacker scored 18 points and added six assists. BJ Ward shot 3 for 10 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Cayden Ward finished with 15 points for the Mustangs (3-5). Hamad Mousa added 14 points for Cal Poly.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.