Almodovar’s 29 lead Southeast Missouri State past Cal Poly 84-68

The Associated Press

November 25, 2025, 11:45 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Luke Almodovar had a career-high 29 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 84-68 victory over Cal Poly on Tuesday.

Almodovar had five rebounds for the Redhawks (2-4). Braxton Stacker scored 18 points and added six assists. BJ Ward shot 3 for 10 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Cayden Ward finished with 15 points for the Mustangs (3-5). Hamad Mousa added 14 points for Cal Poly.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

