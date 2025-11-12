Adamski leads Lafayette against Saint Peter’s after 22-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-2) at Lafayette Leopards (0-3) Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts Saint Peter’s…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-2) at Lafayette Leopards (0-3)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts Saint Peter’s after Haylie Adamski scored 22 points in Lafayette’s 82-79 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

Lafayette went 10-21 overall last season while going 6-9 at home. The Leopards allowed opponents to score 66.7 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

Saint Peter’s went 4-13 on the road and 11-19 overall a season ago. The Peacocks averaged 53.2 points per game last season, 18.9 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 3.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

