Abilene Christian Wildcats play the William & Mary Tribe

William & Mary Tribe (5-2) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-2) Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian…

William & Mary Tribe (5-2) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on William & Mary at John Hurst Adams Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Wildcats have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Abilene Christian is seventh in the WAC scoring 74.2 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Tribe have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. William & Mary is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Abilene Christian averages 74.2 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 74.0 William & Mary gives up. William & Mary has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradyn Hubbard is shooting 43.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Wildcats. Isaac Dye is averaging 5.6 points.

Kyle Pulliam is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tribe. Reese Miller is averaging 12.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.