Ed Cooley is in his third season at Georgetown and the Hoyas would love to return to March Madness

Georgetown (18-16, 8-12 Big East)

There was a lot of work to do when Ed Cooley moved from Providence to Georgetown, replacing Patrick Ewing as the head coach, and while more progress is needed to get to where the school used to be, there are signs of change. Cooley enters his third season on the Hilltop looking to take another step forward after doubling the Hoyas’ win total from Year 1 to Year 2 and leading their first winning season since 2018-19. Next up would be a trip to March Madness, something Georgetown last did by surprisingly winning the Big East tournament in 2020-21. In his previous job, at Providence, Cooley took the Friars to the NCAA Tournament in his third season.

Players to watch

Malik Mack (junior PG, 6-2, 12.9 ppg, 4.3 apg). Mack is Georgetown’s top returning player after transferring from Harvard before last season. He shot 35.5% on 3-point attempts as a sophomore and twice put up 20 points in a half.

KJ Lewis (junior G, 6-4, 10.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg). Lewis arrives from Arizona, where he had career-high totals for assists, blocks and steals last season and averaged 15 points and 5.3 rebounds in the Big 12 Tournament.

Vince Iwuchukwu (senior C, 7-1, 2.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.5 bpg). Iwuchukwu, who transferred from St. John’s, is intriguing because of his size and potential. He began his college career as a five-star recruit at Southern California, but he collapsed during an informal workout in July 2022 and went into cardiac arrest.

Departures and arrivals

Georgetown lost two key players to the NBA draft, Thomas Sorber and Micah Peavy, while Jayden Epps moved on to Mississippi State. Iwuchukwu and Lewis are key newcomers, along with guard Langston Love, a Baylor transfer who shot 38.8% on 3s during his three seasons there.

Top games

The Hoyas open by hosting Morgan State on Monday. Big games include matchups at Maryland on Nov. 7, at No. 25 UNC on Dec. 7, hosting No. 5 St. John’s on Dec. 31, and hosting No. 4 UConn on Jan. 17. Georgetown heads to UConn on Feb. 14 and to St. John’s on March 3.

Facts and figures

Georgetown hasn’t picked up a victory in the NCAA Tournament since 2015, when John Thompson III was the team’s coach. … There are no true freshmen on Georgetown’s roster this season. … Lost six of the team’s top seven scorers from last season; Mack is the exception.

