Regional DC teams in the NCAA Tournament: How to watch

Here’s how to watch them this week.

Men’s NCAA Tournament

Wednesday

American University vs. Mount Saint Mary’s University, 6:50 p.m. on truTV

Thursday

Virginia Commonwealth University vs. Brigham Young University, 4:05 p.m. on TNT

Friday

Winner of Wednesday’s American-Mount Saint Mary’s game vs. Duke University, 2:50 p.m. on CBS

University of Maryland vs. Grand Canyon University, 4:35 p.m. on TBS

Liberty University vs. University of Oregon, 10:10 p.m. on truTV

The NCAA has a complete broadcast schedule of men’s games online.

Women’s NCAA Tournament

Thursday

The College of William & Mary vs. High Point University, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Friday

Liberty vs. University of Kentucky, noon on ESPN

University of Richmond vs. Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. on ESPNews

Saturday

Maryland vs. Norfolk State, 4 p.m. on ESPN

George Mason University vs. Florida State University, 7:45 p.m. on ESPN2

Winner of Thursday’s William & Mary-High Point game vs. University of Texas, 9:45 p.m. on ESPN

The NCAA has a complete broadcast schedule of women’s games online.

