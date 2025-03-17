Regional DC teams in the NCAA Tournament: How to watch

March Madness brackets have been revealed, with several men’s and women’s college basketball teams across the D.C. region participating in this year’s NCAA Tournament.
Here’s how to watch them this week.
Men’s NCAA Tournament
Wednesday
- American University vs. Mount Saint Mary’s University, 6:50 p.m. on truTV
Thursday
- Virginia Commonwealth University vs. Brigham Young University, 4:05 p.m. on TNT
Friday
- Winner of Wednesday’s American-Mount Saint Mary’s game vs. Duke University, 2:50 p.m. on CBS
- University of Maryland vs. Grand Canyon University, 4:35 p.m. on TBS
- Liberty University vs. University of Oregon, 10:10 p.m. on truTV
The NCAA has a complete broadcast schedule of men’s games online.
Women’s NCAA Tournament
Thursday
- The College of William & Mary vs. High Point University, 9 p.m. on ESPN2
Friday
- Liberty vs. University of Kentucky, noon on ESPN
- The College of William & Mary vs. High Point University, 9 p.m. on ESPN2
- University of Richmond vs. Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. on ESPNews
Saturday
- Maryland vs. Norfolk State, 4 p.m. on ESPN
- George Mason University vs. Florida State University, 7:45 p.m. on ESPN2
- Winner of Thursday’s William & Mary-High Point game vs. University of Texas, 9:45 p.m. on ESPN
The NCAA has a complete broadcast schedule of women’s games online.
