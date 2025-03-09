Navy takes on Holy Cross in Patriot Tournament

The Midshipmen are 11-7 against Patriot opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play.

Holy Cross Crusaders (18-11, 11-7 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (19-10, 11-7 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Navy and Holy Cross play in the Patriot Tournament.

The Midshipmen are 11-7 against Patriot opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play.

The Crusaders’ record in Patriot play is 11-7.

Navy is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 38.2% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross averages 61.1 points per game, 0.2 more than the 60.9 Navy allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 57.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

