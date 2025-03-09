Live Radio
Navy takes on Holy Cross in Patriot Tournament

The Associated Press

March 9, 2025, 12:53 PM

Holy Cross Crusaders (18-11, 11-7 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (19-10, 11-7 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Navy and Holy Cross play in the Patriot Tournament.

The Midshipmen are 11-7 against Patriot opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play.

The Crusaders’ record in Patriot play is 11-7.

Navy is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 38.2% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross averages 61.1 points per game, 0.2 more than the 60.9 Navy allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 57.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

