Delaware State visits Morgan State following Cottingham’s 20-point performance

Delaware State Hornets (5-21, 1-11 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (11-16, 4-8 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits Morgan State after Mahogany Cottingham scored 20 points in Delaware State’s 73-59 loss to the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bears are 7-4 on their home court. Morgan State ranks sixth in college basketball with 14.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Naya Ojukwu averaging 4.9 offensive boards.

The Hornets are 1-11 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State is seventh in the MEAC with 9.3 assists per game led by Najah Lane averaging 2.6.

Morgan State scores 58.7 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 71.4 Delaware State gives up. Delaware State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Morgan State allows.

The Bears and Hornets face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’la Bannerman is shooting 35.5% and averaging 8.4 points for the Bears. Gabrielle Johnson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lane is averaging 6.3 points for the Hornets. Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 57.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 57.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

