Coppin State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore following Bailey’s 27-point outing

The Associated Press

March 2, 2025, 3:42 AM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-23, 1-11 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (5-22, 3-9 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Coppin State after Cardell Bailey scored 27 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 75-72 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Eagles are 4-5 in home games. Coppin State is 3-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Hawks are 1-11 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 3-13 against opponents over .500.

Coppin State’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Coppin State has given up to its opponents (49.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Nnadozie averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Derrius Ward is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

Evan Johnson is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 12.7 points. Ketron Shaw is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

