Bucknell plays in Patriot League Tournament against the Navy

The Associated Press

March 9, 2025, 12:24 PM

Navy Midshipmen (14-18, 11-8 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (18-14, 14-5 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays in the Patriot League Tournament against Navy.

The Bison have gone 14-5 against Patriot League teams, with a 4-9 record in non-conference play. Bucknell has a 9-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Midshipmen are 11-8 in Patriot League play. Navy ranks fourth in the Patriot League allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

Bucknell makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Navy has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Navy averages 71.0 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 72.8 Bucknell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

