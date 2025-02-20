No. 20 Maryland wins its 13th straight at home, starting both halves strong in an 88-71 win over USC

Rodney Rice scored 22 points, Ja'Kobi Gillespie added 20 and No. 20 Maryland beat Southern California 88-71 on Thursday night for its eighth win in nine games.

USC Maryland Basketball Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) and Southern California guard Chibuzo Agbo (7) battle for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass USC Maryland Basketball Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) dunks past Southern California forward Saint Thomas (0) and guard Kevin Patton Jr., right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass USC Maryland Basketball Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) dunks past Southern California guard Clark Slajchert (32) and others during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass USC Maryland Basketball Maryland guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) shoots against Southern California guard Wesley Yates III (6) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass USC Maryland Basketball Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) gestures after he scored a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass USC Maryland Basketball Maryland center Derik Queen (25) dunks against Southern California forward Jalen Shelley (9) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass USC Maryland Basketball Southern California guard Kevin Patton Jr. (8) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass USC Maryland Basketball Southern California guard Kevin Patton Jr. (8) reacts after he dunked during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Rodney Rice scored 22 points, Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 20 and No. 20 Maryland beat Southern California 88-71 on Thursday night for its eighth win in nine games.

The Terrapins (21-6, 11-5 Big Ten) and Trojans (14-12, 6-9) met for the first time since 1990, when each was in a different conference. Maryland never trailed, opening each half with a flourish and keeping USC at bay.

Derik Queen had 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Terps. Wesley Yates III scored 21 for USC.

Maryland scored the game’s first 11 points and led 18-5 after a dunk by Jordan Geronimo. It was 37-27 at the half, and then the Terps began the second with a 15-5 run to double their advantage to 20.

Clark Slajchert came off the bench to make three 3-pointers for the Trojans in the second half. USC cut the lead to six but got no closer.

Maryland’s starting five scored 85 of its 88 points.

Takeaways

USC: The Trojans have lost four of five. They lacked Maryland’s balance, with only Yates scoring more than 11 points.

Maryland: It’s probably too late for the Terps to win a share of the Big Ten title, but a bye to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament is in play. They’d need to finish in the top four, and this victory put them in a tie for fourth.

Key moment

USC coach Eric Musselman tried to slow Maryland’s quick start, calling a timeout after two quick 3-pointers. But the Terps pushed the lead into double digits and the Trojans were playing catch-up the rest of the way.

Key stats

Maryland is 16-1 at home this season, with 13 straight wins.

Up next

USC plays at Rutgers on Sunday. Maryland returns Wednesday in a home clash with No. 14 Michigan State.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.