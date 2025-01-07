Zaire Hayes scores 24 as Texas Southern defeats Grambling 71-66 in OT

HOUSTON (AP) — Zaire Hayes had 24 points to lead Texas Southern to a 71-66 victory over Grambling in overtime…

HOUSTON (AP) — Zaire Hayes had 24 points to lead Texas Southern to a 71-66 victory over Grambling in overtime on Monday night.

Hayes shot 8 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (4-11, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kavion McClain added 11 points and five assists. Jaylin Jackson-Posey scored nine.

Antwan Barnett and Ernest Ross finished with 13 points apiece to lead the Tigers (3-12, 0-2). Barnett added eight rebounds. Kintavious Dozier also recorded 11 points and eight rebounds.

Mikale Stevenson made two free throws for Grambling with 13 seconds remaining to force overtime tied at 57.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

