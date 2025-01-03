Young scores 17 as Akron takes down Bowling Green 71-68

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Sharron Young’s 17 points off the bench led Akron to a 71-68 victory over Bowling…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Sharron Young’s 17 points off the bench led Akron to a 71-68 victory over Bowling Green on Friday night.

Young shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Zips (8-5, 1-0 Mid-American Conference). Shammah Scott went 4 of 11 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 11 points. Isaiah Gray shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Trey Thomas finished with 19 points and three steals for the Falcons (5-8, 0-1). Derrick Butler added 15 points and two blocks for Bowling Green. Marcus Johnson also had 14 points and six rebounds.

Tavari Johnson scored seven points in the first half and Akron went into the break trailing 32-30. Young led Akron with 14 points in the second half as their team outscored Bowling Green by five points over the final half.

Both teams play again on Tuesday. Akron hosts Central Michigan and Bowling Green travels to play Western Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

