Xaivian Lee scores 22 to help Princeton fend off Harvard 68-64 in Ivy League opener

BOSTON (AP) — Xaivian Lee totaled 22 points to lead Princeton to a 68-64 victory over Harvard on Saturday in an Ivy League opener.

Lee shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (12-4). Caden Pierce scored nine points and added eight rebounds. Dalen Davis also scored nine.

Chandler Pigge finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and three steals to pace the Crimson (5-9). Robert Hinton added 14 points and six rebounds, while Thomas Batties II scored 13.

