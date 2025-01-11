Live Radio
Xaivian Lee scores 22 to help Princeton fend off Harvard 68-64 in Ivy League opener

The Associated Press

January 11, 2025, 4:57 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Xaivian Lee totaled 22 points to lead Princeton to a 68-64 victory over Harvard on Saturday in an Ivy League opener.

Lee shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (12-4). Caden Pierce scored nine points and added eight rebounds. Dalen Davis also scored nine.

Chandler Pigge finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and three steals to pace the Crimson (5-9). Robert Hinton added 14 points and six rebounds, while Thomas Batties II scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

