Wyoming takes down UNLV 63-61

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Obi Agbim scored 19 points as Wyoming beat UNLV 63-61 on Tuesday night.

Agbim went 7 of 16 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Cowboys (10-9, 3-5 Mountain West Conference). Jordan Nesbitt added 13 points while shooting 3 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had 12 rebounds and six assists. Matija Belic had nine points and went 3 of 5 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Rebels (11-8, 5-3) were led by Dedan Thomas Jr., who posted 17 points and four assists. Jaden Henley added 15 points and two steals for UNLV. Jeremiah Cherry also recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Belic put up six points in the first half for Wyoming, who led 25-24 at halftime. The second half featured six lead changes and was tied zero times before Wyoming secured the victory. Agbim scored 14 second-half points to help seal the win.

