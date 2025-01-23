Wooley scores 23 off the bench, Kennesaw State defeats New Mexico State 69-56

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Adrian Wooley led Kennesaw State over New Mexico State on Thursday night with 23 points…

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Adrian Wooley led Kennesaw State over New Mexico State on Thursday night with 23 points off of the bench in a 69-56 victory.

Wooley shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Owls (12-7, 4-2 Conference USA). Simeon Cottle shot 3 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 11 points. Frankquon Sherman went 4 of 9 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Robert Carpenter led the way for the Aggies (11-8, 4-2) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Jaden Harris added 14 points and Christian Cook had 12 points.

Wooley scored six points in the first half and Kennesaw State went into the break trailing 34-24. Wooley’s 17-point second half helped Kennesaw State close out the 13-point victory.

Both teams play Saturday. Kennesaw State visits UTEP and New Mexico State plays Jacksonville State at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.